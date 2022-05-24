Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,771,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $114.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,118.52. 3,015,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,086. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,537.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,708.83.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.