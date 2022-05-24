Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after buying an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 573,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. 2,614,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,091. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.