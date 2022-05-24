Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,240,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 303.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,182,000.

ALTL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,687. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $46.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

