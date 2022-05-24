Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.09. 641,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.49.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

