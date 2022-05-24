Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 891,136 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.