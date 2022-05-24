Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 117,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 174,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,139,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.