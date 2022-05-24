CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,175,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $92,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. 17,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

