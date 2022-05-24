COTI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.99 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, COTI has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $128.55 million and approximately $24.99 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

