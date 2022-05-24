Covalent Hits Market Cap of $39.46 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,921.25 or 0.54095835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.81 or 1.46223289 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.