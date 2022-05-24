Cowen Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $407.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.45.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

