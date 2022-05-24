Cowen Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $407.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.45.

NYSE:DECK opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

