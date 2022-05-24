Craig Hallum Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of CTRN opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $97.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

