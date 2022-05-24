Cream Finance Market Cap Reaches $16.14 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $26.19 or 0.00088748 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

