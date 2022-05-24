Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $7.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

