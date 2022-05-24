Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.111354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.