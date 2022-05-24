Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will post $924.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $856.80 million to $956.88 million. Crocs reported sales of $640.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 1,995,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,852. Crocs has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,353. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

