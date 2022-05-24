CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.89.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

