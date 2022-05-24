CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

