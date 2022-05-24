CTF Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Smartsheet makes up 2.3% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,449. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.