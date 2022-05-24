CTF Capital Management LP Takes $21.39 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,386,000. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 13.8% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $124.55. 164,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

