CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €63.40 ($67.45) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($77.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

