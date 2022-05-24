Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $51.24

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.24, but opened at $48.07. Cutera shares last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 9,998 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $823.51 million, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

