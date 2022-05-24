Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.98). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of CYTK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 742,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,073. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

