DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $212,578.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,947,416 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

