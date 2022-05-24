Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $29,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 219.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRI traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

