Dean Capital Management Acquires 6,067 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 877,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,981. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

