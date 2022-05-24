Dean Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Avista accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Avista worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 536,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,279 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

