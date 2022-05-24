Dean Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NESR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 535,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

