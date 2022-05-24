Dean Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after buying an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,598,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,648,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 272,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 263,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

AGI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,221. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

