Dean Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Associated Banc by 21.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,699. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

