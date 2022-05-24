Dean Capital Management Makes New Investment in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Alexander’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alexander’s stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Alexander’s Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.