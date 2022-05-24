Dean Capital Management Purchases 2,336 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. 761,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,243. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.