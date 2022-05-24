Dean Capital Management Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 717,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,243. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

