Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $292.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $292.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Shares of DECK opened at $248.13 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,207,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

