Deere & Company’s (DE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.13.

Shares of DE opened at $335.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

