Dero Achieves Market Cap of $70.87 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Dero has a total market cap of $70.87 million and approximately $283,246.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00019347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,237.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.34 or 0.06718571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00237408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.00653542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00667365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00075555 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,529,229 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

