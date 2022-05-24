DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

DHX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

