DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $4.34 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $8,626.47 or 0.29191461 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $65,712.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.28 or 0.29556303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00502844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,251.62 or 1.42977006 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.