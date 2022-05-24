Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $9.27 on Friday. Diversey has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,828,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after buying an additional 139,297 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.