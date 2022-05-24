DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 20,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 695,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
