DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 20,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 695,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

