Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,679. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 138.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8,014.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.