Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,888. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.80. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

