Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.20. 2,464,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

