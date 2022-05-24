Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $913.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

