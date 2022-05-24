Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRX. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 980 ($12.33) to GBX 1,170 ($14.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 841.83 ($10.59).

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 781.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 667.25. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.64).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.70), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($206,473.16).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

