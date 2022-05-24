Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 2.6% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.