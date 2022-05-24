e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.