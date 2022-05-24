e-Money Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $17.51 million and $595,164.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 268.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,133.55 or 0.85690156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00514173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.39 or 1.41733196 BTC.

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

