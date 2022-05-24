E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 281,435 shares.The stock last traded at $14.91 and had previously closed at $15.80.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.W. Scripps (SSP)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.