Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.82.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.96. 416,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

